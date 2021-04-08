Divided ANC appoints 35 young people to resuscitate its Youth League

The party disbanded the structure in 2018 after it failed to elect new leadership, internal squabbles also affected its last national task team

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has, amidst deep divisions and financial problems, announced the appointment of 35 young people in a bid to resuscitate its Youth League.

The appointments, which were announced by secretary general Ace Magashule at a media briefing on Thursday afternoon, follow last week’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which agreed on a list of young people who can help prepare the league for its much anticipated elective conference.

The party disbanded the structure in 2018 after it failed to elect new leadership, internal squabbles also affected its last national task team.

Some of the members of the task team include former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter Tutu Zuma, the late Jackson Mthembu’s spokesperson Nonceba Mohlauli, fees must fall leader Fasiah Hassan.

Magashule said the task team would function as a preparatory committee: “Its key task is to strengthen and consolidate existing structures of the Youth League and to build new ones in consultations with structures at various levels. It is also charged with the responsibility to roll out a programme of action bringing together young people from different backgrounds.”

