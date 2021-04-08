CT mom appeals for funds to send young son to football tournament in Namibia

Uzair Rogers (14) plays for FC Gau in Bellville and his aim is to one day make it big like his idol Allison Becker, the goalkeeper for English Premier League side, Liverpool.

CAPE TOWN - A young soccer fanatic from Manenberg is preparing to participate in a youth soccer tournament in Namibia in August.

The difficulty is that his family does not have the funds to send him and is having a hard time collecting the funds.

The promising soccer player's mother, Ragmat Rogers, said that it would cost them R10,000, for travelling and accommodation, to send her son to take part in the tournament in Windhoek.

And that money excludes other necessities that he will need, including soccer boots and gloves.

So far though, they've only managed to raise R800 and they're appealing to the public for any help.

"I've been unemployed for the last four years now and financially, I can't afford it. That's why I'm seeking help. He's the first one in the family to go and represent Manenberg in Namibia," Rogers said.

