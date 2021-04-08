Cosatu resolves not to abandon ANC ahead of local govt elections

It told journalists that postponing the upcoming elections would only serve to prolong ongoing corruption across the country’s municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - In spite of continued tensions between workers and the African National Congress (ANC) government, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Thursday said it would not abandon the party ahead of the municipal polls.

Cosatu held a media briefing following its two-day special executive committee.

It told journalists that postponing the upcoming elections would only serve to prolong ongoing corruption across the country’s municipalities.

Its general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali also said workers remained at odds with the governing party, citing ongoing budget cuts, corruption and attacks on collective bargaining as some of the causes.

The federation’s largest affiliate, Nehawu, is already threatening to withdraw its support from the ANC.

Ntshalintshali said leaving the governing party would weaken the alliance.

“Those that are in the wrong in the ANC will get an upper hand in our absence. We’re also saying when we leave the ANC, we can’t just be without a home, and our home (the ANC) in the long run is – as we speak now – not ready to contest power.”

