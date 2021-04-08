Commission recommends uniform regulations for e-hailing services, metered taxis

The Competition Commission said that the entry of e-hailing services into South Africa disrupted the business model of metered taxis and that the growing popularity of e-hailing services also caught regulatory authorities off-guard.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has recommended that the regulatory framework for e-hailing and metered taxis should be uniform to create an even competitive environment.

The commission released the final recommendations of the 2020 Public Transport Market Inquiry report on Wednesday.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said that the regulatory dispensation in the amendment bill for e-hailing services should be extended to metered taxis.

"E-Hailing services have been recognised so that they can operate across boundaries, we think that this should also be considered for metered taxis because these are competitors."

He said that the bill did not regulate fares for e-hailing services and therefore, recommended that Section 66 (3) be deleted in the National Land Transport Act.

This allowed MECs or the minister, together with the planning authority, to determine a fare structure for metered taxi services.

