CoJ to begin 'fair' procurement of fire trucks after court voids tender

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that it would now begin a fair and transparent process of procuring fire trucks after a High Court ruling declared the multi-million rand "red fleet" tender unlawful and invalid.

The High Court in Johannesburg set aside the tender valued at over R500 million that was award to TFM Industries to supply the city with 92 specialised fire and rescue engines.

In 2019, the city - under then-Mayor Herman Mashaba - paid R172 million for the trucks, which were never delivered.

The City of Johannesburg's Mlimandlela Ndamase said that the recent court ruling setting aside the multi-million rand tender paved the way for a fresh competitive procurement process to begin.

"And for that process to run its course so that we can be able to purchase emergency vehicles that are so necessary for the city."

Meanwhile, former Johannesburg mayor, Mashaba, has distanced himself from the illegal multi-million rand fire engine contract, saying that he wasn't aware that monies were paid in advance, adding that his administration was trying to solve a life-threatening problem caused by the African National Congress (ANC).

