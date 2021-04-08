Cele warns criminals to 'run' as additional forces deployed in WC to fight crime

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday welcomed almost 200 additional police officers to fight crime in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has sent a stern warning to criminals - be prepared to see officers out in force on the streets of the Western Cape.

The move followed what police referred to as a gradual increase in violent crimes, especially crimes related to gang violence.

Minister Cele warned that officers would have no mercy as they worked to clean up Western Cape communities plagued by violence.

“I’m staying with you here for a week. We’ll be running after criminals here. Some have asked for how long. Don’t worry, we’ll be here for some time to clean this place.”

Cele said most of the drugs produced in South Africa were found to be destined for Cape Town, and he believed that’s what fuels gangsterism and violent crime.

“Let’s say to criminals: you don’t belong here, run!.”

The 197 additional police officers will be deployed to crime hotspots, including Khayelitsha, Delft, Mfuleni, Nyanga and the Philippi East policing precinct.

