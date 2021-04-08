Cele: 106 extortion cases opened in CT since January

Concern around extortion across communities grew last year and an extortion priority committee was established.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday said 106 extortion cases had been opened in Cape Town since January.

It includes the police, the Western Cape Department of Community Safety and the City of Cape Town.

Cele said when concern was first raised around extortion rackets last year, they seemed to be targeting formal businesses such as restaurants and bars.

It then became apparent criminals were also targeting the transport industry and construction sites.

Cele warned the phenomenon of extortion through kidnapping and the extortion of residents and workers were also on the rise.

“The team has taken off and the work, so far, has been commendable.”

He said 67 cases were still under investigation and 106 people linked to extortion cases had been arrested and charged.

Seven people are currently out on bail and 94 of those arrested remain in custody.

