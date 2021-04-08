Cata taxi boss killed in Nyanga shooting

Victor Wiwi was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday night. One other person was gunned down and a third person survived the shooting.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the murder of the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).

Victor Wiwi was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday night.

One other person was gunned down and a third person survived the shooting.

Detectives were investigating a double murder and an attempted murder case following last night’s shooting.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that he was shocked.

"The way he was shot and killed, I think it was about two hours after speaking to me while he was on his back from Laingsburg. I'd like to urge the police to really prioritise this case."

The Western Cape has been plagued by ongoing taxi violence over the past few years.

Dozens of people, including taxi operators and innocent bystanders, have died or been wounded in attacks, with a spike in violence last year.

