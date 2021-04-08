Authorities hunting duo after Golden Arrow bus robbed in Khayelitsha

Two robbers are still at large after targeting the driver and passengers of a Golden Arrow bus in Khayelitsha on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Despite stepping up security on buses, criminals are still slipping through authorities' nets.

The two suspects forced their way onto the vehicle and robbed passengers of their belongings.

They also made off with cash from the driver.

Golden Arrow'S Brownwen Dyke-Beyer: "We have been working very closely with SAPS in Khayelitsha. We have been boarding buses and conducting operations as part of the joint operational plan. But this is indicative of the severity of the crime problem in the area. We've seen a marked improvement in the last month across our operations from our highest recorded incidents of six to seven robberies per week."

