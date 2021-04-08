ANC's Ramaphosa praises Charlotte Maxeke's discipline, integrity

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an event at the Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday to commemorate Maxeke’s 150th birthday. He used the platform to lambast indiscipline and corruption by some members of the ANC.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) president, Cyril Ramaphosa, called on party members to emulate the late renowned activist, Charlotte Maxeke, saying that she would never participate in factional battles within the party.

Maxeke is celebrated for being the first black woman to graduate with a university degree, as well as being one of the founders of the Bantu Women’s League, which later became the ANC Women’s League.

He used the platform to lambast indiscipline and corruption by some members of the ANC.

In what could be viewed as a veiled jab at ANC heavyweights like former President Jacob Zuma, who was refusing to follow the party position on issues like the state capture commission, Ramaphosa referred to Charlotte Maxeke as an exemplary leader who always toed the party line.

"uMama Charlotte Maxeke was never indisciplined. When the organisation says this is the decision, she was not one to say 'I am going to do a different thing altogether.'"

He described Maxeke as a woman of integrity.

"She would have said no to corruption. She would have known that corruption in the African National Congress is like poison and it kills. First, it will kill the organisation and then it will kill our people's appetite to support the African National Congress."

The president said that if Maxeke was alive today, she would focus on ensuring renewal and unity of the ANC, a slogan aligned to his 2017 ANC presidential bid.

