Alex family now hopeful after creche teacher charged with attempted murder

In January, the child sustained third degree burns to his buttocks and legs, which led to the teacher's arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a two-year-old Alexandra burn victim on Thursday said they had renewed hope that justice would be served after the teacher accused of pouring boiling water over their son was now facing an attempted murder charge.

The teacher - who has not yet pleaded - briefly appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

The Department of Social Development has also on Thursday morning revealed that the creche is illegal and will be shutting down in the next few days.

“It’s a good day for the family,” the child’s mother said.

The mother of the two-year-old is elated that there seems to be two victories for them.

“I’ve been praying for this time to come and it finally did. I almost lost my son because of what they did.”

The National Prosecuting Authority decided to change the charge to a more serious one after viewing photos taken of the child's burn wounds shortly after the incident.

The case will be back in the Alexandra court next week Tuesday.

