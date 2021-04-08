Alex creche where toddler burned with boiling water is illegal - dept

In January, the child soiled himself and it's believed that a teacher then used boiling water to clean him. The child sustained severe burns to his buttocks and legs and was still battling to walk.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Department has confirmed that an Alexandra school where a teacher allegedly burned a two-year-old toddler with boiling water was operating illegally.

It said that the illegal operation would be shut down within five days.

The teacher, who had been suspended, was expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

The department's spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana, said that they were now in the process of closing down the illegal creche.

"We are in consultation with the parents who have kids there because you must remember there are other parents that have had their children going there and so now we are in consultation with the parents and the HOD will issue a notice for closure but we had to do the first step to establish the facts."

