79 new COVID-19 deaths, 756 infections recorded in SA in last 24 hours

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, taking the national death toll to 53,111.

The Health Department said that 756 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, pushing our known caseload to 1,553,000.

Since the start of the outbreak here in South Africa over a year ago, almost 1,480,000 people have recuperated from the virus, which translates to a recovery rate of 95%.

On the vaccine front, almost 279,000 healthcare workers have received the jab so far.

