3 cops among those arrested in connection with CT extortions - Cele

The minister has also revealed 106 extortion cases have been opened in the city since January this year.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has on Thursday confirmed that three police officers are being investigated for extortion in Cape Town.

Sixty-seven cases are still under investigation.

Cele has revealed SAPS members are among those charged.

“Those are not police officers; those are criminals and they’ll be treated like all other criminals. They also include protectors of ministers and deputy ministers.”

#CELEextortion Cele says one of the most prominent arrests is Shantel Reynecke who has received very stiff sentences of over 20 years for extortion, kidnapping, human trafficking under sexual offence Act and Trafficking under human trafficking Act as well as Assault. KP pic.twitter.com/cOXzrAXCTO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2021

Cele said when concern was first raised around extortion rackets last year, they seemed to be targeting formal businesses such as restaurants and bars.

It then became apparent criminals were also targeting the transport industry and construction sites.

Cele warned the phenomenon of extortion through kidnapping and the extortion of residents and workers were also on the rise.

