235 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that 235 people died on the country’s roads this Easter weekend.

The minister said that 35% of those killed on the country’s roads over Easter were pedestrians.

KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo account for the majority of the fatalities.

“According to the preliminary figures, 189 crashes were recorded, resulting in 235 fatalities.”

The minister has compared this year's statistics with the 2019 road fatalities figures due to the hard lockdown restrictions that were imposed in the country last year.

“We have not taken the 2020 figures into consideration because that was an abnormal period characterised by hard lockdown, which restricted interprovincial travel and movement.”

