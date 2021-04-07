Alex creche teacher accused of burning toddler returns to court

The 2-year-old boy's mother said that it had been 10 weeks since her son's trauma and none of those in charge of running or supervising the Alexandra crèche had made contact with her family.

JOHANNESBURG - It's still not clear what steps will be taken, if any, against an Alexandra crèche where a two-year-old boy was severely burnt in a tub of boiling water.

The toddler sustained extensive burns to his legs and buttocks in January and is still battling to walk.

A teacher, who is currently out on bail, is expected to be back in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Thursday.

READ: Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

The 2-year-old's mother, who wanted her identity protected, said that it had been 10 weeks since her son's trauma and none of those in charge of running or supervising the Alexandra crèche had made contact with her family.

“We haven’t heard anything from the principal or the teachers since you published our story last week. The principal hasn’t phoned us, even the teacher we don’t know anything about them."

The teacher is accused of burning the two-year-old's buttocks and legs ostensibly while trying to clean him with boiling water after he soiled himself.

She's currently out on bail and is expected back in court on Thursday.

The child's parents are expected to attend proceedings.

And while they wait for movement in this case, they're grateful for the outpouring of generosity from 702 listeners, who've come forward with offers to settle their son's medical bills.

WATCH: Creche teacher accused of burning toddler with hot water

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.