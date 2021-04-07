WHO: COVID shows govts must increase investment in public health

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize - in collaboration with the WHO - earlier on Wednesday hosted a virtual discussion to commemorate World Health Day.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed governments around the globe must invest more in public health.

Mkhize shared some of South Africa's key experiences in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and how these will help shape the country's health reform agenda.

WHO regional director Matshidiso Moeti has pointed out that out of the 448 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered worldwide, only 11 million have been in Africa.

Moeti stressed that national systems needed to be better prepared to prevent and respond to the next pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown that government must increase investment in public health, including funding of access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people and maintaining essential health services while responding to the pandemic.”

Mkhize said government's rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with buy-in from the private health sector, had helped manage the crisis.

“We have seen the movement, mobilisation of resources to go and plug the gaps that have been identified in health services and supply of medicines and other commodities.”

Mkhize said this approach helped provide a safety net to aid recovery.

