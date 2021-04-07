Weather Watch: Warm, sunny Thursday for Gauteng, WC, KZN

Partly cloudy but warm weather conditions expected throughout the country on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal residents can expect warm sunshine on Thursday.

GAUTENG:

A partly cloudy Thursday in store for Gauteng but with warm conditions. Johannesburg’s temperatures will peak at 23°C while Pretoria will peak at 26°C.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town will see a peak of 23 °C while Worcester and Vredendal will see highs of 35°C and 33°C respectively.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Hot weather conditions are expected for the coastal province of KZN. Durban’s temperatures will start off at 19°C and peak at 27 °C, while Richard’s Bay will start off at 20°C and also peak at 27°C.

