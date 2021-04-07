The hot Chippa coach seat: Chilli Boy’s coaching history

After the firing, then re-appointing Luc Eymael as Chippa Unites coach, Eyewitness News Sport looks at the club’s erratic coach situation.

JOHANNESBURG – Ah yes, Chippa United, the Chilli Boys. If you haven’t heard about their new, then fired coach already, it’s alright because it seems to happen every other month.

Chippa announced on Wednesday that they will not continue with the appointment of Luc Eymael as technical advisor.

The club said he would return to Belgium as it was clear that he "requires further time to clear his name" after uttering racist comments.

Eymael was fired from his previous club, Young Africans SC in Tanzania, after making racist comments towards the club's supporters.

He called them illiterate and referred to them as monkeys.

In a statement released on their Twitter account, the Chilli Boys said: “Chippa United have decided not to continue with Luc Eymael’s appointment (as technical advisor) who will proceed to return to Belgium. It is clear that Eymael himself requires further time to clear his name (regarding racial allegations).”

The current coach is Luyolo Nomandela, who signed a two year contract with the club. It remains to be seen how long he will stay…

EYMAEL’S HISTORY WITH CHIPPA

In December, Chippa appointed the Belgian coach to replace Lehlohonolo Seema with immediate effect.

After criticism from the soccer fraternity; Safa, Chippa fans, football commentators, the club backtracked on his appointment a day after announcing he had been chosen for the post.

THE DAN ‘DANCE’ MALESELA COACHING MERRY-GO-ROUND

It has been a coaching merry-go-round with re-appointing, then firing, then re-appointing Dan Malesela.

Affectionately known as ‘Dan Dance’, he was fired for the fourth time by club owner Siviwe Mpengesi after a 5-1 defeat to Maritzburg United last week.

The coach joined Chippa in December having been fired by TS Galaxy.

Malesela joined United in December in a deal that was to last until the end of the 2020-21 campaign‚ with an option to renew for a season.

UNHEARD OF! RULANI MOKWENA LOANED TO CHIPPA UNITED AS COACH

Who can forget this appointment?

Orlando Pirates announced that Rhulani Mokwena would join Chippa as their head coach until the end of that season in March 2020.

The Sea Robbers announced that Mokwena would join the Chilli Boys on loan. A first in South African football.

He was demoted to the position of assistant coach in December 2019 following the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer.

This was after he was the Pirates interim coach for nearly four months.

ANOTHER ONE! MOKWENA PARTS WAYS WITH CHIPPA

Mokwena’s stint at the club was short lived because in July 2020, Chippa opted against renewing his short-term contract.

His mandate was to help Chippa avoid relegation as they sat 12th on the PSL log, three points above the relegation play-off spot.

This season, the Chilli Boys are in 14th place on the premiership standings and haven’t won a match since beating Black Leopards 3-0 in January.

OTHER COACHES WHO BIT THE DUST

Twenty-two men coached Chippa in just over eight years since the club’s promotion to the PSL in 2012.

The full list of head coaching appointments at the club:

Manqoba Mngqithi 9 July, 2012 – 20 August, 2012

Julius Dube (caretaker) 23 August, 2012 – 12 September, 2012

Roger Sikhakhane 13 September, 2012 – 28 October, 2012

Farouk Abrahams 28 October, 2012 – 29 January, 2013

Wilfred Mugeyi 29 January, 2013 – 11 April, 2013

Mark Harrison 12 April, 2013 – 7 October, 2013

Ian Palmer 8 October , 2013 – 27 January, 2014

Vladislav Heric 29 January, 2014 – 30 June, 2014

Kosta Papic 1 July, 2014 – 3 September, 2014

Roger Sikhakhane (caretaker, then full-time) 4 September, 2014 – 5 January, 2015

Ernst Middendorp 5 January, 2015 – 30 March, 2015

Mich d’Avray (caretaker) 30 March, 2015 – 5 May, 2015

Velile “Eddie” Dyaloyi (caretaker) 5 May, 2015 – 30 June, 2015

Roger Sikhakhane 1 July, 2015 – 8 December, 2015

Dan Malesela (caretaker, then full-time) 8 December, 2015 – 27 April, 2017

Mbuyiselo Sambu (caretaker) 28 April, 2017 – 16 May, 2017

Dan Malesela 17 May, 2017 – 14 September, 2017

Teboho Moloi 14 September, 2017 – 3 March, 2018

Vladislav Heric 3 March, 2018 – 30 June, 2018

Dan Malesela 1 July, 2018 – 22 August, 2018

Eric Tinkler 22 August, 2018 – 2 December, 2018

Joel Masutha 2 December, 2018 – 10 January, 2019

Clinton Larsen 11 January, 2019 – 16 September, 2019

Duran Francis (caretaker) 17 September, 2019 – 30 September, 2019

Norman Mapeza 1 October, 2019 – 3 March, 2020

Rulani Mokwena 4 March, 2020 – 5 July, 2020

Lehlohonolo Seema 6 July, 2020 – 23 December, 2020)

Dan Malesela 27 December, 2020 – 4 April 2021



