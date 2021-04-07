Suspect in Sphamandla Khoza murder case due to make second court appearance

The body of Sphamandla Khoza was discovered last Monday in a ditch near his home. He had been stabbed multiple times following an alcohol-induced attacked apparently over his sexuality.

DURBAN - The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man from Ntuzuma in eThekwini is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.

The body of Sphamandla Khoza was discovered last Monday in a ditch near his home.

He had been stabbed multiple times following an alcohol-induced attacked apparently over his sexuality.

The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Khoza presented himself to the police last Tuesday and made his first court appearance last Thursday.

Khoza had been drinking with neighbours in Ntuzuma before he was attacked and humiliated for his sexuality.

His cousin and friend, Ndumiso Ngidi, has told Eyewitness News that an altercation broke out when one of the partygoers said that he would not share a beer with Khoza because of his sexuality.

Khoza’s family and friends described him as a loving and bubbly person, who was taken away too soon.

He was laid to rest on Sunday.

