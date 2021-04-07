NC woman accused of murdering husband back in court for bail hearing

Suretha Brits' arrest last week made her the fourth person to be charged in connection with her spouse Leon Brits' death in October last year.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of a slain Northern Cape hotel owner will on Wednesday apply for bail after recently having been charged for his murder.

The State intends to oppose Suretha Brits' bail application in the Pofadder Magistrates Court.

#sapsNC Suretha Brits (30) appeared briefly in the Pofadder Magistrates Court for the murder of her husband, Leon Brits (41). The case was postponed to 07 April 2021, for a formal bail application. The accused will remain in custody. NP https://t.co/8KZJ64acsj pic.twitter.com/Bd0RhRmWVE SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 31, 2021

The State will oppose any attempt at bail when Brits makes her second court appearance on Wednesday.

In October, Leon Brits was found floating in a pool at one of his properties in the Northern Cape.

He'd been stabbed multiple times.

Initially, it appeared to have been a robbery and three men were taken into custody and charged.

Last month, one of them, Jacques van Vuuren, was sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars for his role in the murder.

He had entered into a plea bargain with the State.

The case against the two others resumes in May.

