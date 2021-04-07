Scopa halts inquiry into racism allegations against Eskom CEO De Ruyter

The committee had been requested to suspend its probe, while Eskom conducts its own internal investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has on Wednesday agreed to halt an inquiry into racism allegations against Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano had prompted the inquiry with allegations that De Ruyter was side-lining black suppliers.

Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa has hit out at Eskom for "jumping the gun" and conducting a parallel investigation into allegations against De Ruyter.

Eskom decided to investigate only after Scopa moved ahead with its inquiry.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wrote a letter to the committee requesting it suspends its probe.

However, Hlengwa has lashed out at Eskom for only waking up to the racism allegations after Scopa decided to make a move.

“But I think a message must also go out that it is completely and totally unacceptable for government department and entities to sit on matters and pray and hope that they will not come to light.”

The committee said it would continue to look into Eskom’s finances.

