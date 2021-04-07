Mkhize: SA vaccine programme a collaborative effort between govt, private sector

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that government's approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic was based on an all-inclusive strategy to utilise the full capacity of the country's health system.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine programme was a collaborative effort between government and the private sector.

To mark World Health Day, Mkhize, joined by World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, was hosting a virtual discussion on health inequalities.

"The national vaccination programme is actually a combined programme involving public, private and civil society sectors that share information in such a way that it's a seamless national programme with everyone participating in it."

The World Health Organisation has lauded South Africa's efforts in managing the pandemic.

Moeti said that the COVID-19 pandemic had shed light on the inequalities between countries.

Government confirmed that a deal to procure 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been signed and payment processes were under way.

A first batch of 1 million Johnson & Johnson shots for commercial use was expected to arrive in the country later this month.

