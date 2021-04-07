SA COVID-19 death toll passes 53,000 after 37 more fatalities recorded

These lastest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, bring the national death toll to 53,032.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the virus.

The Health Department said that 437 infections were also picked up over that period, taking the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to almost 1,553,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 95%, with almost 1,479,000 people having recuperated.

To date, just over 272,000 health care workers have been vaccinated.

