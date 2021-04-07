Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency

The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed that it had regained control of the coastal town of Palma.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending an extraordinary SADC summit meeting in Mozambique later on this week to discuss the crisis in that country.

Heads of state will meet to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado again last month.

Several people were killed, including a South African man.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo.

The president's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale: "It is deeply concerned about the terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and well being of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults. The summit is being convened by his excellency, President Masisi, of the Republic of Botswana in his capacity as chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security cooperation."

