Ramaphosa says more needs to be done to achieve gender equity

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the 150th birthday celebration of the late Charlotte Maxeke to highlight issues that need to be addressed so the country can achieve gender equity.

Maxeke is renowned for being the first black woman to graduate with a university degree in the country as well as being one of the founders of the Bantu Women’s League, which later became the African National Congress Women’s League.

In an address delivered at the Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, Ramaphosa told those gathered that more work still needed to be done in order to avail more opportunities to women in a bid to fulfil work started by Maxeke.

Ramaphosa said women had consistently shown that if given the opportunity, they could play an important role in the country’s development.

“Better educated women won't only create more breadwinners or expand the workforce, better educated women means better families, better communities and a better society.”

He’s called on the current generation of women to take inspiration from Maxeke and participate in nation-building.

Ramaphosa has also renewed calls for society to do away with patriarchal tendencies, which he has admitted exist even within the ANC.

