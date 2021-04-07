MSF working around clock to help Mozambicans displaced by insurgency violence

Thousands have fled, seeking refuge in recent days following violent attacks by insurgents.

CAPE TOWN - Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that it would continue to work around the clock to assist thousands of people needing help in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

MSF teams have been deployed to assist people with medical care.

Scared, traumatised hungry and desperate, that's how Doctors Without Borders project director, Luiz Guimaraes, in Mozambique described the situation.

“We have three mobile clinics around Pemba city. We provide for more or less 400, 450 consultations per day.”

He said that out of fear people fled, walking long distances on foot without food and shelter.

Guimaraes said that teams were also assisting with water and sanitation as people needed clean water to drink.

“In this situation, they drink dirty water and they have a lot of diseases caused by waterborne pathogens.”

He said that they had implemented mental health services to help people to cope with their traumatic experiences.

