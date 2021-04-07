Magashule wants SA’s economy placed in the hands of black majority

Magashule was in Soweto leading Gauteng’s celebrations on the life and times of struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule on Wednesday said the economy of the country must be placed firmly in the hands of the black majority.

Magashule was in Soweto leading Gauteng’s celebrations on the life and times of struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke.

Wednesday would've been her 150th birthday.

Magashule began the day by visiting the family of Maxeke in Kliptown.

Thereafter, Magashule laid a wreath at Maxeke’s grave at the Nancefield Cemetery.

He also attended a church service at the same church attended by Maxeke.

@MYANC Secretary General Cde Ace Magashule is in Kliptown, Soweto attending AME church service as part of the 150 years celebration Mama Charlotte Maxeke. #CharlotteMaxeke150 pic.twitter.com/HAWkoKtT4L African National Congress (@MYANC) April 7, 2021

Magashule’s message was clear, saying government must stop talking but act since many were still struggling to survive so many years after the country obtained freedom.

“We must never fail our people and we must never retreat because victory is always certain for economic transformation.”

Magashule will later have lunch with ANC veterans at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.