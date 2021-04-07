Magashule admits the ANC is divided

He has now spoken out about divisions in the party while addressing party veterans in Soweto.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule has admitted that the top structures of the party are divided.

Magashule was speaking to Eyewitness News in Soweto on Wednesday where he was leading Gauteng's celebrations on the life and times of struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke.

He has now spoken out about divisions in the party while addressing party veterans in Soweto.

Party members have been at loggerheads with each other over a number of issues.

This includes the party’s step aside policy, which Magashule supporters claim is aimed at getting rid of him.

Magashule told veterans that the top six are well aware of the crisis in the party: “We are divided as top six, the national working committee is divided, the national executive committee is divided. When the ANC is divided, society is going to be divided.”

Magashule’s supporters are reportedly threatening a mass resignation to force an early national conference should Magashule be forced to step aside.

This is as they push back against the NEC’s decision that those facing criminal charges must vacate their posts until they have been cleared.

