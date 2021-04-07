LUX launches campaign to support Caster Semenya in IAAF fight

LUX started a petition to overturn the IAAF's ruling that bans Semenya from competing in any track event between 400m and a mile unless she takes hormone-suppressing drugs.

JOHANNESBURG – Now this is extraordinary! Beauty brand LUX on Wednesday announced its support for Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Caster Semenya in her fight against the IAAF to allow her to compete in the 800m race in the upcoming 2021 Olympics.

“I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver…” Semenya tweeted LUX’s campaign to garner support.

LUX started a petition to overturn the World Athletics' ruling that bans Semenya from competing in any track event between 400m and a mile unless she takes hormone-suppressing drugs.

In an animated video released in support of the world champion, LUX highlights these issues and said: “LUX stands with all women, LUX stands with Caster."

In the video, different women are shown with a voice over saying “LUX believes no woman should be judged for how they look. That no woman should be stripped of being a woman…” Then, in her glory, wearing a green top and shorts, Semenya starts running, crosses the finish line and raises a fist to celebrate her win.

I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what.Salute to @LUX_SA SA for standing behind me and women all over the globe #MyBeauty #MyStrength #IstandWithCaster pic.twitter.com/eccW8XsVt6 Caster Semenya (@caster800m) April 7, 2021

Sphelele Mjadu, Unilever Beauty Senior PR Manager for Africa, said: “LUX stands with Caster. As a brand that has supported women throughout the ages, playing a vital role in putting a stop to discrimination, we believe that every woman has the right to express their femininity whichever way they choose to.”

LUX urged people to show their support for the athlete by joining the conversation online using the hashtag #IStandWithCaster. They’ve also asked people to sign the petition here to overturn the World Athletics ruling.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa described the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland’s ruling as “unfortunate” and “offensive” to the human rights of female athletes classified as hyperandrogenic.

Last year, the South African government called on the world to rally behind Semenya in a quest to defeat what it called an injustice against women in sport, and in particular African women.

