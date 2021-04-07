KZN govt assisting families of 10 commuters who died in Vryheid crash

According to preliminary investigations, it's alleged that the driver of one of the overloaded vehicles involved failed to stop at a stop sign.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government is now assisting with funeral arrangements and counselling for the families of the ten commuters who died in a crash in Vryheid.

According to preliminary investigations, it's alleged that the driver of one of the overloaded vehicles involved failed to stop at a stop sign.

Transport MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni's spokesperson, Gugu Sisilana: “MEC Nkonyeni made a plea to motorists to exercise maximum patience on the roads so that they can arrive alive to their destinations. MEC Nkonyeni has also called on motorists to drive with caution as the roads are extremely slippery due to the heavy rains that are being experienced in some parts of KZN.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.