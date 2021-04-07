Golden Arrow bus commuters robbed in Khayelitsha

Two robbers posing as passengers boarded a bus in Khayelitsha on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - There's been another robbery on a Golden Arrow bus.

They then held up commuters, making off with money, cellphones and other items.

"They then jumped out of the bus and fled the scene on foot. The docket will be transferred to Gugulethu West police for further investigation as the incident occurred in their jurisdiction," said the police's Frederick van Wyk.

Over the past several years, bus robberies have been increasing in the city.

