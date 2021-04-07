20°C / 22°C
Eskom dispute with Oracle a threat to every South African, says energy expert

The company claimed that it had been underpaid by around R7.3 billion. Eskom denied this, saying that the amount was R166 million.

Megawatt Park pictured on Johannesburg on 12 March 2015. Picture: EWN
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An independent energy expert said that Eskom's fallout with computer technology company Oracle threatened the livelihoods of many South Africans.

Eskom's found itself in a contractual dispute with the South African arm of Oracle.

The firm provides a number of technical services to the power utility.

The company claimed that it had been underpaid by around R7.3 billion. Eskom denied this, saying that the amount was R166 million.

“It really does threaten the livelihood and the security of every single citizen in this country because if Eskom falls over, we don’t have alternatives," said independent energy expert, Ted Blom.

Eskom said that there were teams within Eskom ready and on the ball to provide these technical support services should Oracle pull out.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

