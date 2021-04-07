DUT management accused of breaching COVID-19 rules by allowing student gathering

Pictures on social media showed thousands at the institution’s Steve Biko campus in Durban on Tuesday.

DURBAN - Questions have been asked about thousands of students being allowed to pack into halls at the Durban University of Technology while the country battled COVID-19.

The SRC has accused the university management of allowing the students to gather in contravention of COVID-19 regulations.

Pictures on social media showed thousands at the institution’s Steve Biko campus in Durban on Tuesday.

Student leaders have told Eyewitness News that most of the students gathered to be assisted with registration for the 2021 academic year.

However, none of the students were assisted as university staff members refused to work under what the SRC referred to as a chaotic environment.

DUT SRC president, Zabelo Ntuli, claimed that the Durban University of Technology management had failed to adequately prepare for this academic year.

"There are students that are not registered, that's number one. Number two, there is a shortage of accommodation."

Ntuli claimed that yesterday’s chaotic scenes followed a communique issued by the institution last week where it invited students facing challenges with the online registration process to present themselves to the institution for assistance.

However, Eyewitness News could not establish the existence of the alleged communique.

He said that the SRC had since submitted a memorandum of demands in which they called on university management to urgently address registration, funding and accommodation issues.

The university has not yet responded to queries by Eyewitness News but has undertaken to issue a statement following a meeting by its management.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.