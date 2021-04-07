DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice

This comes after a large number of students invaded the sports centre on the Steve Biko campus in Durban, flouting COVID-19 regulations.

JOHANNSBURG - The Durban University Of Technology (DUT) has on Wednesday closed all five of its Durban campuses until further notice.

The university said thousands of people gathered after they reacted to "fake" social media posts inviting walk in students to register.

It said it did not invite walk-in students to register and on campus help was suspended.

However, it said normal online registration would continue, but without on-campus support.

Overnight, a significant number of people continued to occupy the sports centre and refused the request to leave campus.

The situation then escalated with protestors milling around at the Steve Biko campus, hurling stones at buildings, damaging university property.

The police have been called on to assist.

