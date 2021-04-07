DUT blames mass student gathering on fake social media posts, hoax messages

Thousands of students, many of them not wearing their face masks properly, converged on the university's Durban and Pietermaritzburg campuses on Tuesday, overwhelming security officers. They were trying to secure admission and register for the current academic year.

DURBAN - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has called on students to be wary of hoax messages and fake social media posts which led to chaotic scenes of overcrowding at the institution in contravention of COVID-19 regulations.

Thousands of students, many of them not wearing their face masks properly, converged on the university's Durban and Pietermaritzburg campuses on Tuesday, overwhelming security officers.

They were trying to secure admission and register for the current academic year.

[READ: DUT management accused of breaching COVID-19 rules by allowing student gathering](http://READ: DUT management accused of breaching COVID-19 rules by allowing student gathering)

While the SRC has blamed poor leadership by university management, the institution has linked yesterday's chaotic scenes to unauthorised social media posts and hoax messages.

DUT SRC president, Zabelo Ntuli, claimed that the university had failed to properly plan for this academic year.

"There are students that are not registered, that's number one. Number two, there is a shortage of accommodation."

Yesterday's scenes caused concern, with many taking to social media to criticise the university's management.

However, the university clarified that it had opened its doors mainly to first-year students who could not register online due to funding and connectivity challenges.

However, it was overwhelmed by large crowds of students, including those who had not successfully applied for admission at the institution.

It had now decided to stop all on-campus support for students and said that it would reach out only to those who had successfully applied for admission.

