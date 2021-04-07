Double murder accused Rameez Patel to face grilling over his clothing

His wife Fatima Patel's body was found in a pool of blood at their Nirvana home in Limpopo in 2015 after they allegedly had a fight. Rameez Patel is also accused of killing his mother Muhajeen.

JOHANNESBURG - Double murder accused Rameez Patel has battled to explain to the High Court why he didn't submit all the clothing he wore on the day of his wife's killing, claiming that officers simply didn't ask him to.

Patel will return to the dock on Wednesday morning where he is under cross-examination by the State.

“Patel told the court that he did not give his jacket to the police because they did not ask for it. Patel could not explain to the court the movement of his clothes that he was wearing during the incident. His clothes were left at his uncle's house and moved to his home and later got back to his uncle’s. The police were given the clothes without the jacket and later the police were given a white jacket,” said that NPA’s Malabi Dzhangi.

Patel is also accused of killing his mother Muhajeen.

However, police said that he'd not been linked to a spate of other crimes involving his family.

His father Firoz was killed in an unsolved robbery, while Yunus Mayer, the father of his current wife, was kidnapped and murdered.

In 2018, his brother Razeen was shot at just days before he was due to testify against Patel.

