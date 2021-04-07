Disaster management measures in place for winter - WC Environmental Affairs Dept

Informal settlements see a spike in shack fires, as residents rely on open fires, paraffin stoves and heaters to stay warm.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department said that measures had already been put in place to ensure public safety during the cold and wet winter months.

Some communities across the province were prone to flooding over the winter months.

Informal settlements see a spike in shack fires, as residents rely on open fires, paraffin stoves and heaters to stay warm.

The department will rely on the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to use its helicopters for rescue operations where they are needed.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said that all 30 municipalities in the province were gearing up.

Bredell’s spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "We want to urge the public to contact the emergency services as quickly as possible in the event of a disaster or situation where people might need help. The easiest number to remember in the province is 112. This is a toll-free number and can be dialed from any cellphone."

