CoCT halts sewage services in Samora Machel after worker shot, crew robbed

CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town staff member has been shot and wounded while repairing a collapsed sewer pipeline in Samora Machel.

The incident occurred in Helen Joseph Street.

As a result, the municipality said water and sanitation services have been temporarily withdrawn from the area until further notice.

A number of sewerage facilities have been affected by vandalism and theft recently.

The city said four teenagers robbed a city team of their belongings, including wallets and cellphones, while on duty.

A supervisor, who was also the driver, was shot and wounded, with the bullet narrowly missing his spine.

This now means that water-related service requests, such as clearing sewer blockages or repairing burst pipes, will not be attended to.

“The city condemns this attack on our staff in the strongest terms, it is unconscionable to target staff who are on-site going about public service duties,” said Mayco member for Water and Waste Services, Xanthea Limberg.

Just a day before the incident, the city highlighted the vandalism of water and sewage pump stations.

Currently, 25 sewage pump stations have been vandalised or impacted by theft in Cape Town.

