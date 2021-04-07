Cele welcomes deployment of 197 additional cops to fight crime in WC

The officials gathered in Belhar earlier on Wednesday.

BELHAR, CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed a deployment of almost 200 additional police officers to fight crime in the Western Cape.



The 197 additional police officers will be deployed to crime hotspots including Khayelitsha, Delft, Mfuleni, Nyanga and the Philippi East policing precincts.

#WCPolice Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed a deployment of almost 200 additional police officers to fight crime in the Western Cape. LI pic.twitter.com/M3dF1rJKAW EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2021

The move follows what police have referred to as a recent gradual increase in violent crimes in the province, especially crimes related to gang violence.

Cele said gangsters must be rooted out: “We are just giving a warning that we are here because there are a lot of people dying. So, it is important that everybody ensures that the people of this place also enjoy peace.”

The minister said the officers would flood communities in the coming days and weeks and have also been instructed to prioritise crimes related to gender-based violence.

