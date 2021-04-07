Airlink suspends flights to & from Polokwane Airport over non-compliance

This comes after a move by the South African Civil Aviation Authority to downgrade the Polokwane airport to category two, which is below the minimum level required for scheduled commercial air services.

DURBAN - Airlink has on Wednesday announced the suspension of flights to and from Polokwane.

This comes after a move by the South African Civil Aviation Authority to downgrade the Polokwane International Airport to category two, which is below the minimum level required for scheduled commercial air services.

The airport was found to be non-compliant with safety regulations.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority has found that the Polokwane airport is unable to provide the level of emergency, fire and rescue services required for an airport that hosts commercial flights.

Airlink CEO Rodger Foster said: “The safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are paramount and this development at Polokwane left Airlink with no option other than to suspend all flights to and from Polokwane until such time as the airport has remedied the situation and is once again safe and fully compliant.”

Foster said they were disappointed that the airport did not advise them timeously about the downgrade.

He said Airlink would work with the airport management to establish when they would address the airport’s non-compliances and run commercial flights again.

He has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers and said all affected passengers would be refunded.

