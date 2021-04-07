79 blood clots, 19 deaths in UK after taking AstraZeneca jab: regulator

'Of the 79 cases, 19 people have sadly died,' June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said.

LONDON, United Kingdom - There have been 79 cases of rare blood clots, resulting in 19 deaths, in people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain, the country's medicines regulator said on Wednesday.

"By the 31st of March over 20 million doses having been given, we have had 79 cases reported. Of the 79 cases, 19 people have sadly died," June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), told a briefing.

