Zimbabwean activist sent to prison for inciting violence

Defence lawyers said Makomborero Haruzivishe was convicted last week on circumstantial evidence, and the MDC Alliance claimed he’s a victim of political persecution.

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has on Tuesday sentenced an opposition activist to 14 months in prison for inciting public violence.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Harare Magistrates Court as his supporters gathered ahead of the sentencing.

They used the Twitter hashtag #FreeMako and a video clip of a candlelit vigil held for him on Monday night was posted on Twitter.

Mako is a brilliant, intelligent, courageous, compassionate, strategic, inspiring, creative young man. Hes a voice of the youth, the downtrodden and oppressed; a symbol of resistance; and an unbreakable spirit. Thats why the regime fears him and wants him locked up. #FreeMako pic.twitter.com/mcpSnR3NAJ Doug Coltart (@DougColtart) April 6, 2021

Jailed for speaking against poverty, corruption and mismanagement. Our generation is being victimised in our watch. #FreeMako pic.twitter.com/v08BfbHefl Stephen Chidhau (@stevecrae) April 6, 2021

Constable Rayson Davison of 4032 Westlea Harare is the one who saw Mako having lunch and said it amounted to inciting public violence.

Remember HIS NAME! #FreeMako pic.twitter.com/9n6oKd2qXz Tapiwanashe Chiriga (@tapchiriga97) April 6, 2021

In a devastating turn of events, Mako has been sentenced to an effective 14 months in prison. This is a clear example of political persecution. #FreeMako pic.twitter.com/Ct2NWbFq06 MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) April 6, 2021

The 28-year-old MDC Alliance activist was convicted of inciting public violence and resisting arrest during a skirmish with police officers in Harare last year.

After his 14-month jail sentence was handed down on Tuesday, police stopped defence lawyers from speaking to journalists outside the court.

One reporter was struck and injured on the hand with a police baton.

