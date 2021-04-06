20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Zimbabwean activist sent to prison for inciting violence

Defence lawyers said Makomborero Haruzivishe was convicted last week on circumstantial evidence, and the MDC Alliance claimed he’s a victim of political persecution.

Makomborero Haruzivishe's supporters gathered outside the Harare Magistrates Court ahead of the sentencing on 6 March 2021. Picture: Twitter/@Laque_davis.
Makomborero Haruzivishe's supporters gathered outside the Harare Magistrates Court ahead of the sentencing on 6 March 2021. Picture: Twitter/@Laque_davis.
one hour ago

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has on Tuesday sentenced an opposition activist to 14 months in prison for inciting public violence.

Defence lawyers said Makomborero Haruzivishe was convicted last week on circumstantial evidence, and the MDC Alliance claimed he’s a victim of political persecution.

There was a heavy police presence outside the Harare Magistrates Court as his supporters gathered ahead of the sentencing.

They used the Twitter hashtag #FreeMako and a video clip of a candlelit vigil held for him on Monday night was posted on Twitter.

The 28-year-old MDC Alliance activist was convicted of inciting public violence and resisting arrest during a skirmish with police officers in Harare last year.

After his 14-month jail sentence was handed down on Tuesday, police stopped defence lawyers from speaking to journalists outside the court.

One reporter was struck and injured on the hand with a police baton.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Africa

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA