Weather Watch: Wednesday to bring rain in Gauteng & heat in WC
A cloudy but hot day is forecasted for KZN while most of Gauteng will see a rainy Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather and thundershowers are forecasted for Wednesday in parts of the country.
GAUTENG
Pretoria is expected to see a high of 22°C, Johannesburg 20°C and Hammanskraal 23°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Vlzgvqu6aeSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 6, 2021
WESTERN CAPE
Cape Town is set for 25°C, George 23°C, Worcester 31°C and Beaufort West a high of 30°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Ky33LQ2QMJSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 6, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL
A cloudy but hot day is forecast for most of KZN. Durban see highs of 28°C, Richard's Bay will see a high of 29°C and Newcastle 26°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/beYRzc0mb6SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 6, 2021
