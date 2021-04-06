Weather Watch: Wednesday to bring rain in Gauteng & heat in WC

A cloudy but hot day is forecasted for KZN while most of Gauteng will see a rainy Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather and thundershowers are forecasted for Wednesday in parts of the country.

GAUTENG

Pretoria is expected to see a high of 22°C, Johannesburg 20°C and Hammanskraal 23°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Vlzgvqu6ae SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 6, 2021

WESTERN CAPE

Cape Town is set for 25°C, George 23°C, Worcester 31°C and Beaufort West a high of 30°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Ky33LQ2QMJ SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 6, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL

A cloudy but hot day is forecast for most of KZN. Durban see highs of 28°C, Richard's Bay will see a high of 29°C and Newcastle 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 7.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/beYRzc0mb6 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 6, 2021

