Woman arrested for kidnapping baby girl in Knysna

It's alleged that the woman, a friend of the child's mother, visited her on Saturday and made off with the three-month-old girl under false pretences.

CAPE TOWN - A woman is in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a baby in Knysna.

It's alleged that the woman, a friend of the child's mother, visited her on Saturday and made off with the three-month-old girl under false pretences.

The police's Christopher Spies said that the investigation led officers to Kwanokuthula in the Plettenberg Bay area, where the woman and the baby were found at a church on Sunday.

"She was arrested with a charge of kidnapping. The suspect remains in custody and will appear in court once charged," said Spies.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.