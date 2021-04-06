WC MPLs want heads to roll over Bellville Sassa water cannon incident

Hundreds of disability grant beneficiaries were sprayed with the water canon earlier this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Legislature said that action needed to be taken against those who gave the order to use a water cannon on Sassa beneficiaries in Bellville.

Hundreds of disability grant beneficiaries were sprayed with the water cannon earlier this year.

Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Community Safety, Reagan Allen, said that heads must roll.

"To ensure that such heinous and hostile actions by SAPS against the most vulnerable are never repeated, it is of utmost importance that those responsible for these cruel acts are identified and appropriate action is taken," Allen said.

He said that once the report into the matter was released, proper action needed to be taken to prevent future occurrences by police and law enforcement.

Ipid will release its report into the matter later this week.

