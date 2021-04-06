WC Liquor Authority conducted over 100 inspections during Easter weekend

Inspectors issued 54 fines and notices as well as 13 compliance certificates.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Liquor Authority on Tuesday said it conducted more than 100 inspections over the Easter long weekend.

Enforcement operations were held in various communities including Nyanga, Parow, Stellenbosch, Grassy Park and Saldanha.

Inspectors issued 54 fines and notices as well as 13 compliance certificates.

Community Safety MEC Spokesperson Cayla Murray said" “MEC Albert Fritz has commended the Liquor Authority on the enforcement operations conducted over the past week, including the Easter weekend. These efforts go a long way in ensuring that we reduce the harms associated with alcohol in our communities, particularly in our most vulnerable communities.”

Since the start of the lockdown in March last year, the Liquor Authority conducted almost 400 enforcement investigations.

Of the 97 matters placed on the Liquor Licensing Tribunal's case roll, 56 licenses were suspended.

The Easter weekend temporary alcohol sales ban has been lifted on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.