WC EMS to use SANDF helicopters for rescue operations during winter

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Disaster Management officials are on Tuesday gearing up for a cold and wet winter season.

The disaster management centre is putting contingency measures in place to ensure public safety.

This includes an agreement with the South African Defence Force (SANDF) to use its helicopters for rescue operations.

Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell said some of the main problems that came with the winter season included flooding, mudslides and fires in informal settlements.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent Styan said: “All municipalities in our province have standard operating procedures in place and contingency plans to address incidents in their areas. These plans include emergency response and providing relief and assistance to affected communities in the event of a disaster or a serious incident occurring.”

