UDM's Holomisa calls on Parly to probe corruption claims against Mapisa-Nqakula

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been accused of receiving wads of cash and gifts amounting to about R5 million from an SANDF contractor between 2017 and 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said that he could not sit back and keep quiet after stumbling upon serious allegations against Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Holomisa has written to the chairpersons of Parliament's joint standing committee calling for an urgent investigation into the claims.

Holomisa said that the minister needed to account.

"The executive arm of the government in this country has been bullying Parliament, you know, the party says you will toe the line... but here is this piece of information needs to be investigated. Parliament must take a decision and guide as to how to get to the bottom of this allegation," Holomisa said.

