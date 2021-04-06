Santaco warns of taxi fare hikes as higher fuel costs set to kick in

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that there was a possibility of increasing taxi fares as the price of fuel soared higher.

Motorists have been warned to brace themselves for record-high increases which would see them pay about R17 for a litre of petrol.

The increases come into force at midnight.

Santaco spokesperson, Thabisho Molelekwa, said that the increases would have a knock-on effect on the taxi industry, which had barely recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

"The way in which the petrol is increasing it opens the possibilities for taxi increase quite widely."

Petrol will increase by R1 a litre while diesel will increase by between 63 and 65 cents.

The Automobile Association attributed the hikes to international oil prices and fuel levies among other factors.

Molelekwa said that a decision over whether to increase fares would be taken at a meeting within the next two months.

